Are We Out of Options?

The promise was irresistible: Share the wealth from entrepreneurial creativity throughout the company rather than restrict it to a few founders. The impact was undeniable: thousands of stock-option millionaires at Microsoft and Oracle, with millions more hoping that they too could cash in. The reckoning was painful: a plummeting stock market, self-dealing CEOs — the end of a new American dream.

The dizzying rise and fall of the stock-option culture was even more pronounced than the rise and fall of the stock market itself. The most potent expression of grassroots risk taking — “I don’t need a big salary, give me options” — feels about as relevant today as winning a foosball tournament. All of which creates a challenge: how to maintain the spirit of enterprise, share wealth among the people who create it, and align the interests of shareholders with the people who do the work.

For Joseph Blasi, it’s the challenge of a professional lifetime. Blasi, a sociologist at Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations, is more than just one of the world’s leading experts on employee ownership. He is also an evangelist for the concept. He has researched employee-owned companies in the Basque region of Spain, kibbutzim in Israel in the early 1970s, and cooperatives in Russia, as well as the stock-option capitalism pioneered in the United States during the past 10 years.

Now, just when faith in the virtue of stock options is at a low point, Blasi (with Rutgers colleague Douglas Kruse and Business Week senior writer Aaron Bernstein) has written In the Company of Owners: The Truth About Stock Options (and Why You Should Have Them) (Basic Books, 2003). Here’s some straight talk about a sore subject.

What’s the simple explanation of what went wrong with options?

Too many options went to too few people. Our calculations show that the top five executives at the 1,500 largest U.S. companies got $18.3 billion in stock-option profits in 2000, up more than fivefold from the early 1990s. Over the course of the decade, those executives made a collective $58 billion. Today, CEOs and a thin layer of executives in corporate America own a total of 12 billion options, giving them control over about 11% of all outstanding public shares. They hijacked what could be one of the most important innovations in decades.

But you know the argument: “In order for companies to perform, we have to keep the people at the top motivated . . .”