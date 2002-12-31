Greetings from Silicon Valley version 2003, where the startup dream still lives! It’s just that the dotcommers of 1999 wouldn’t recognize it.

This year’s startups aren’t hiring scores of newly minted MBAs with promises of $100,000 salaries and stock options. The war for talent has become the war of the talented, with the highly skilled unemployed competing for just a handful of compelling job opportunities. And even those great gigs aren’t about working hyperintense 18-hour days, and the digs aren’t funky cubicles in office parks off of Highway 101.

At the start of 2003, visiting the corporate headquarters of a new company in San Francisco’s South of Market district means being invited into the founder’s living room. Vacancy rates for office space in the Valley are running as high as 40%, according to one Merrill Lynch estimate.

Yes, in Silicon Valley, it’s back to the garage. Except there is no garage, because, after all, who has a spare garage with Bay Area rents what they are these days?

Between the dotcom bust, the tech recession, and the overall economic malaise, some 180,000 jobs have disappeared from the Bay Area in the past two years, inspiring tens of thousands to skip town in search of the next big thing in the next new place. For the survivors, the exodus has instilled a curious pride. It’s encapsulated in their new mantra: “The tourists have all gone home.”

So what are the tech-savvy, highly caffeinated types who are still here doing now? They’re quietly plotting their next hit, bootstrapping now to conserve their equity for later, reasoning that when the economy does pick up, they’ll be positioned to move fast. These entrepreneurs will tell you that, perversely, in some ways, it’s a great time to start a new venture here. (There’s that old Silicon Valley optimism coming out again. It just won’t die.)

Everything is cheap — from graphic-design services to programming talent. “When the venture capital goes away, you find out who your real friends are,” says one San Francisco startup schemer, who confides that he secretly gets together with a handful of other would-be entrepreneurs to strategize about their nascent ventures, gathering like a support group for startup addicts.