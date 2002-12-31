You’ll never mistake him for the untouchable Eliot Ness or even for crusading New York State Attorney General Eliot Spitzer. But Dennis Marlock is a pioneering crime fighter, passionate about righting wrongs in his specialized field. A 31-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, Marlock has seen — and busted — nearly every sort of street-level scam the criminal mind can devise: the pigeon drop, three-card monte, bank-examiner fraud. More than 15 years ago, impressed by the skills of the con artists whom he was trying to arrest and frustrated by how his fellow officers kept getting outsmarted, he founded Professionals Against Confidence Crimes. He remains the group’s chairman.

And he has written the book on deception — literally. In License to Steal (Paladin Press, 1994) and, most recently, in How to Become a Professional Con Artist (Paladin Press, 2001), Marlock takes his readers into the nimble minds and cold hearts of the criminals that he has encountered. Our challenge to this master of deception: Lead us through the nimble minds and cold hearts of executives who cook the books by misallocating billions of dollars’ worth of expenses, analysts who “pump and dump” stocks, and CEOs who spend lavishly on their own behalf and then portray themselves as champions of the shareholder.

Fast Company traveled to Milwaukee for some much-needed honest talk about dishonest business.

Many of our readers are asking themselves, “Why was I stupid enough to invest in Enron or Tyco?” Well, why were they? The biggest misconception about fraud is that the victims are stupid. The truth is, con artists prefer intelligent people. First, smart people are more likely to have money. Second, smart people are easier to fool precisely because they think they’re too smart to get scammed. We deal with victims who are doctors, lawyers, judges — even cops. The easiest people to deceive are those who think that they are immune to deception.

But what about the cliché, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is”? Actually, if it sounds too good to be true, you’re probably dealing with an amateur con artist. At the heart of any good con — whether it’s bank-examiner fraud or some scheme on Wall Street — is plausibility. The fact that there are plenty of scams that you would never fall victim to doesn’t mean that they’re bad scams. It just means that they weren’t designed for you. Good con artists invest a lot of time figuring out which kinds of people are most vulnerable to which kinds of scams.

What’s the mark of a great con man? He’s arrogant. He’s cocky. He’s brazen. And he loves his work. I remember when one guy who I’d been after for a long time finally got convicted. He got six years in jail, and I was there for the verdict. As they were leading him out in handcuffs, he said to me, “Nice game! You win.” Earlier, he had told me that if he got convicted, he’d be back on the street the day he got out. “The money’s too good,” he said. “Plus, it’s what I enjoy doing.”

So is it too easy to compare Andrew Fastow from Enron or Dennis Kozlowski from Tyco with that sort of character? A lot of the people I deal with are every bit as clever as those executives. But there is a big difference. Executives have a built-in excuse: “I’m doing what everyone else is doing.” Maybe they were the unlucky ones who got caught; maybe they feel as if the government changed the rules on them. Few white-collar criminals hold themselves personally accountable. Street-level con artists know that what they’re doing is a crime.