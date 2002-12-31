Anne We’ve known each other for a decade through several jobs and several companies. Practicing martial arts has seemed like an important tool for you to maintain focus and balance at work. Are there specific lessons from that kind of training that you’re using to whip America Online into shape?

Jon In terms of martial arts, the biggest carryover to this job is the idea of taking responsibility for what happens. If you continue in martial arts over a period of time, what you learn is not to fight, or even to defend yourself per se, but to be able to influence the direction of situations and to steer them toward positive outcomes.

Anne That sounds very Jedi warrior – like.

Jon The prerequisite is to be able to perceive what is necessary in any given situation. Then you need to have the ability to respond to the situational demands as they present themselves. Responding requires flexibility — fitting your response to the situation, not the other way around. An interesting corollary is that you can always see it coming. If you maintain that mind-set, then you’re taking responsibility.

Anne So what do you see coming in 2003 and 2004 that will help you steer AOL toward a positive outcome?

Jon AOL is a strong, growing business, and if we can update the secret sauce of communications and convenience for the next wave of interactivity, it will be even stronger. Interrelating community, communications, content, and commerce will be the key. That also entails investing in the product itself. We need to look at AOL across all modes of access from the point of view of both the consumer and our technical infrastructure. Succeeding at that requires a shift in traditional internal-operating styles and values. Heretofore, the narrowband business defined AOL. The organization reflected that skew. While that business will continue to lead, we’re moving toward an internal understanding of how all of the pieces fit together to comprise the new AOL.

Anne You’ve worked for some of the great, visionary culture-industry leaders: Barry Diller at USA Interactive, David Stern at the NBA, and Geraldine Laybourne at Nickelodeon. What did you learn from them?