What’s Selling in America: part 3 of 5.

The arena pulses with teen adrenaline. Zitty-faced skater kids zip down the half pipe, wide-eyed with arms flailing, launching themselves high over the lip in a mad grab for phat air and a dervishy display of kick flips and McTwists. The sound system cranks out Black Uhuru as a dred street skater, his baggy DKNYs riding at half-mast, attempts a crooked grind down a handrail and crashes on his cakes. A gaggle of ramp heads screech encouragement, urging him to try again. He does — and this time, he sticks it. The scruffy bystanders erupt in cheers, and one kid shrieks the ultimate compliment: “THAT WAS SICK!”

Welcome to ESPN’s Extreme Games. Or rather, welcome to ESPN’s grassroots version of the X Games: a pickup amateur competition at the X Games skate park in Philadelphia’s sprawling Franklin Mills mall. Two years ago, ESPN teamed up with the Mills Corp., a big-league shopping-center developer, to bring the X Games to the mall in the form of state-of-the-art stunt biking, in-line skating, and skateboarding facilities. ESPN and Mills have debuted four parks so far — in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, and Dallas — in what amounts to a bold bid by ESPN to break the X brand out of the TV box.

For ESPN, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Skateboarding is the fastest-growing sport in the country. While the number of kids playing organized football and baseball dropped by nearly 10% from 1995 to 2000, skateboarding surged by an astounding 102%. That five-year period coincides with the birth of the X Games in 1995, which capitalized on kids’ growing fascination with on-the-edge sports by televising out-of-control risk taking in a controlled environment. But to keep pace with such hypergrowth, the X Games must build its next generation of viewers — starting now.

Despite its all-sports, all-the-time formula, a media giant such as ESPN can’t connect directly with what it euphemistically calls its “customers.” That’s why it’s heading for the mall. By building a big retail presence, the sports network hopes to get up close and personal with an elusive audience: testosterone-fueled half-pipe urchins and the true-believing posers (male and female alike) who hang with them.

“I’ve always said that skate parks are the ball fields of the 21st century,” says Ron Semiao, who helped create the X Games and who now heads up its programming. “We’re trying to bring the X Games to our customers in a way that touches their everyday lives. By giving this next generation a quality opportunity to do the sports, hopefully they will watch the sports on ESPN.”

ESPN is hardly the first company to turn its brand into a destination. Disney, Nike, Warner Brothers — more than a decade ago, these and many other established companies rolled out multistoried showplaces across the country and filled them with their plunder. But the Disney Stores of the world are more about selling Winnie the Pooh underwear than about reaching customers in a genuinely new way. ESPN seems to understand that if it’s not delivering a real, interactive experience — if it’s not sincere — it will not succeed. “Our customers can sniff through any kind of hard sell,” says Semiao. “And when they do, they’re gone.”