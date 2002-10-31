Pack Light, Stay Connected

Carry On! No-spill zone: Coming soon from Samsonite, a lightweight briefcase with a shoulder strap and a “smart” locking device. When carried on your shoulder, the Hardlite opens to no more than 30 degrees, making it safer to slip out your laptop. On its side, it opens 90 degrees; upside-down, not at all. $149.95; www.samsonite.com/hardlite

Sounds Good

Whether watching movies or relaxing to music, you need a good set of headphones. But most are too bulky for the frequent flier. Not Panasonic’s RP-HC50 earbud headphones. Tiny enough to slip into the slimmest bag, they also offer noise-canceling benefits to make long flights more peaceful and productive. $39.95; www.panasonic.com

This is One Smart Phone

Empty your pockets, please: With the Kyocera 7135 smartphone, you won’t have to haul around multiple gadgets. This trim clamshell device boasts a brilliant full-color screen display and real functionality, including 16 MB of memory for Palm apps, Eudora email, digital snapshots, and email attachments. $499 – $599; www.kyocera-wireless.com

Easy Hard Drive

If you want to leave your laptop at home, just store your files on a hard drive that fits on your key chain. Sony’s Micro Vault boasts impeccable style, a range of storage sizes, and security options. Simply insert it into a USB port on any computer — no extra software required. $49.99 to $149.99; www.sonystyle.com

You Can Never be Too Thin or Too Light

Dislike miniature hard drives yet still have to carry a laptop? Here’s a solution: the 2.6-pound Toshiba Portégé 2000. The sexiest ultralite on the market measures only .75 inches thick, with a 12.1-inch diagonal display and a keyboard to die for. Add the extra battery (which bumps the thickness to just over 1 inch), and you get more than 5 hours of battery life. Perfect for a coast-to-coast flight. $2,199; www.toshiba.com