In The Hot Seat

It’s been one hell of a year in the telecom world: Industrywide network overcapacity. The WorldCom, Qwest, and Global Crossing meltdowns. Consumer, investor, and employee confidence all shaken deeply. And for AT&T? Throw in spin-offs of its wireless and broadband divisions and add an attempt to break back into the local-phone-service market, and you get one tough moment for David W. Dorman to take the helm at AT&T. But the onetime CEO of Pacific Bell and the failed PointCast Inc. operation is up to the challenge. In the ruins of AT&T’s competitors, Dorman sees market-share opportunity. In the shambles of the industry, he sees a chance to redefine the nature of AT&T. And in the possibility of a broader economic recovery, Dorman sees a future for telecom even bigger than it was at the height of the boom. Here’s what it feels like to be David Dorman, AT&T CEO-elect, on the hot seat.

We’re in a unique position. We’re the clear leader in the enterprise telecom space. Our largest competitor is seriously impaired — if that’s a fair description of WorldCom. Our third-largest competitor is losing money at the operating-margin line, and our next-largest competitor is rated as junk. We’re profitable, and we have an operating margin of almost 20%. I’d say we’re in a pretty good situation.

Look at the airline industry since deregulation: About 135 bankruptcies have been filed. Until the past 18 months, the telecom industry hasn’t had that many bankruptcies. I don’t think that we’re done with our shakeout. There are still a lot of bankrupt assets out there that are selling for 5 cents to 15 cents on the dollar. Look at Global Crossing or KPNQwest.

For a year, our strategy has had three elements: to grow in the local market at the expense of the Bell companies who dominate that segment as near monopolies, to grow globally against the PTTs — the nationally oriented telephone companies in Europe and Asia, and to be both the market leader and share-growth leader in managed services and IT services, which represent the new wave in enterprise communications.

We still consider ourselves to be a telecom-services company. But the definition of “services” has broadened from basic connectivity to managing all aspects of communications capabilities for individuals and corporations — delivering a more customized solution for customers, across that communications continuum.

I draw some comfort going back to 1995 and 1996 — back when the rate of growth of companies like Cisco was real, before they got put on steroids. I believe that once we get through the painful correction process of the excess and the bubble, communications will be a bigger part of the total GNP or GDP in five years than it is today. The demand for technology as a productivity builder is a reality. It’s not a fad; it’s enduring.

How much more do you communicate today than you did 10 years ago because of a cell phone or a BlackBerry? A lot more. And generationally, when I look at my kids, I see that they are totally wired. They carry cell phones, and they use instant messenger. We are altering behavior in some profound ways.