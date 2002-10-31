Tickertock, Tickertock, Tickertock…

To track your stock portfolio, you’ve been able to customize your Web browser for years. But here’s a real desktop device: the wireless Information Gauge. Every few minutes, as new information streams in by satellite, the three hands move. The Gauge pictured here is set to report on the percentage changes in “Our Stock” and “the Competition,” as well as the Nasdaq as a whole. But it can be set to track nonfinancial data too (you set your gauge at Ambient’s Web site), and Ambient is working to make it ever-more customizable. The Information Gauge costs between $200 and $300. Visit Ambient Devices on the Web (www.ambientdevices.com).