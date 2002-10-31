Forward to Basics

Face it: The dream is dead. The 1990s are not just over — they are so over, they never happened. And it’s not just the stock market that crashed; so did every ludicrous tenet of last decade’s business theology.

The Internet is not the most important invention since fire. It’s just another technology that has as much cosmic significance as the electric toothbrush and less economic impact than the air conditioner.

The economy does not center on technology, media, and telecommunications companies — the darlings of the business press. It centers on prosaic industries offering prosaic products that real people and real companies actually want and need.

Business is not about hot new concepts or about being cool. It’s about organizing work to meet real human needs, and it’s both highly technical and highly demanding.

So what now? If the 1990s are over, what comes next? Is it back to the 1950s? If business is no longer cool, then is it dull? Is this the moment when the Organization Man dutifully steps out of the closet? Has Dilbert’s boss finally won?

Not a chance.

The dreamers of the late 1990s were wrong in every particular, but they were right in general: The world has changed. The dreamers just had it all backward, that’s all. They thought that business had suddenly become easy, that innocent amateurs, fired with enough raw enthusiasm and pure moxie, could create overnight success. In fact, business today isn’t easier than it has been in the past — it is much, much harder.

Which is why there’s no going back to the 1950s. Ways of doing business that were sufficient back then are laughably inadequate today. Business today is under a relentless assault, and what’s surprising is the cause: increased productivity. Mae West once observed that too much of a good thing can be wonderful. Maybe — in some categories. But too much productivity is a mixed blessing. Increasing productivity does enable a company to lower its costs while increasing its output, and that ought to be good for any business. But what is good for any business, it turns out, isn’t good for every business. What happens when every company improves its productivity? The answer is overcapacity.