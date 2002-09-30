In The Hot Seat

The job of Chief Financial Officer at Xerox had been vacant for more than six months before IBM finance veteran Larry Zimmerman came out of retirement to help put the company back in good financial shape.

By the time Zimmerman took over as CFO in June, Xerox had been raked over the financial coals. In April, the Securities and Exchange Commission told the company that it would have to restate its earnings from the late 1990s because it had improperly booked revenue for leased equipment. The SEC hit Xerox with a $10 million fine and told the company that it would have to look at $3 billion in revenue from 1997 to 2000 for possible restatement.

Then, just as Zimmerman was settling in, Xerox announced that it was ready to restate its earnings as required by its April agreement with the SEC. But instead of $3 billion, it was looking at $6.4 billion in revenue that needed to be accounted for correctly, according to a Xerox spokesman. Of the $6.4 billion that was in question, Xerox ended up restating $1.9 billion in revenue for the years from 1997 to 2001.

Zimmerman, who spent more than 30 years watching the numbers at IBM, sees this job as an opportunity to help the once-proud Xerox get back on its financial feet — a chance to show that his fiscal conservatism and stick-to-it management style are the right way to run a company’s finances. We asked him to describe the role of the CFO. He answered prudently.

Perseverance and resolve are 90% of the battle if you want to accomplish anything of worth. I’m kind of an old-school person. I view my role as chief financial officer as conservative. I believe in sticking to your knitting.

I don’t define my goals for Xerox as being short or long. My role and goals don’t change over time. I have a constant position and a constant strategy. My priority is to return this company to investment-grade status. We have to show sustained profitability.

Growth and control go hand in hand. In order to be successful, you have to have a process. Process should help a company grow; it shouldn’t get in the way. The way to have great process is to get buy-in from your people. When process gets separated from people is when it goes wrong. The only thing required at Xerox is to have top management constantly reenforcing the process.