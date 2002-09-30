How to Stay Loose in a Tight Spot

That’s Mike Wallace in your lobby, waiting to stick a camera and microphone in your face. Or it’s a guy waiting for you by your car, intent on serving you with papers that will compel you to appear before a congressional committee. Or it’s the unpleasant surprise that greets you when you open your morning newspaper, only to discover that your company is on the front page — for reasons you’d rather not discuss.

According to the Institute of Crisis Management, we’re in the middle of the worst year since it started keeping records 13 years ago. Anyone, it seems, can end up on the grill or under the klieg lights, from Martha Stewart to Bernie Ebbers, from Robert Pittman to Jean-Marie Messier. Journalists are on the rampage. Consumers are angry. Shareholders are livid. Congress is investigating.

So what’s the good news? Well, with so much, um, stuff hitting the fan, there’s a lot of good advice from smart people who have learned from their mistakes in handling crises over the years. After all, if you want to get good at something, there’s no substitute for practice. The one thing that they all agree on: The time to prepare for your disaster is before it happens.

Here are five more rules to add to your “how to” guide to the hot seat.

1. Know your enemy.

When you’re in a fight for your life, you need to know everything there is to know about the people or the problem you’re battling. According to crisis-management expert Larry Kamer, who has worked for General Motors and Nike, knowing the enemy helps frame what you do in a crisis. Once you can name your enemy — inside or out — you can pick the right ammo to fight back intelligently.

2. Work in the yellow-light zone.

Most companies operate in the green-light zone: Everything’s fine. Then, wham! They get hit with a red-light emergency. The fact is, says Michael Sitrick, a crisis-management expert who just signed on to help the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, problems often smolder inside companies for years. Ford Motor Co.’s customers had complained about Firestone tires blowing out in Explorers long before the crisis blew up into a congressional investigation in 2000. Companies that operate in the yellow zone — tracking smoldering problems — can solve problems before they escalate.

3. This won’t be easy.

Managing crises effectively is often about choosing between right and right, says Harvard University professor Joseph Badaracco, whose book, Defining Moments, is all about such decisions. Most tough situations have different “right” actions — each of which has a different impact on the company, employees, and shareholders.