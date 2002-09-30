Just Like the Rest of Us

Let us now haze famous men. That’s right, let’s take turns trashing the CEO. CEOs have gone from heroes in gray pinstripes to heels in orange jumpsuits, from visionaries who do road shows to villains who take perp walks. We’ve replaced their cuff links with handcuffs and moved their photos from magazine covers to wanted posters. CEO: business’s four-letter word.

There. Are we all feeling better? Now ask yourself: Why are you so surprised at all of the bad behavior? We got exactly the CEOs we deserved. Look at the table we set. Take a type A personality: hypercompetitive, prone to arrogance, and bursting with an inflated sense of his cosmic importance. Stick him (and, yeah, so far they’ve all been hims) before a buffet sprinkled with sweetheart deals and salted with multimillion-dollar incentives that encourage him to put his own interests ahead of the company’s. Surround him with a bunch of puckered-up underlings, swooning investment bankers, and head-nodding directors. Then banish anyone who dares to question the arrangement. It’s a wonder that these guys didn’t swipe the silverware too.

“It is not that humans have become any more greedy than in generations past,” Alan Greenspan told Congress. “It is that the avenues to express greed had grown so enormously.”

So what’s the answer? Everybody, it seems, has a solution. Toughen the penalties for wrongdoing. Fire the head of the SEC. Fire the treasury secretary. Fire somebody! Then appoint a chief ethics officer — a CEO to oversee the CEOs. Separate the consultants from the auditors. Then force auditors actually to audit — and have a board to audit the auditors.

Okay, okay. Fine. Let’s say that we do all of those things. They won’t be enough. Because the problem runs deeper — to the very heart of our free-market economy. Capitalism works when risk and reward are in alignment. Take more risks, and you might get more rewards — but you also might get nothing. Take fewer risks, and you might cut your losses — but you might also forgo a bigger payday.

The trouble is that at the top of the financial pyramid, up in the executive suite, the alignment has gotten dangerously out of whack. CEOs — unlike any other player in the economy — shoulder almost no downside risk, yet they stand to reap substantial upside rewards. They win big — but, short of being hauled off to the pokey, they never seem to lose. Talk about a win-win situation! It is for CEOs — just not for anyone else.

Consider all of those Enron employees. They took a risk by stuffing their 401(k) accounts with company stock. Their risk didn’t pay off (to put it mildly). Meanwhile, CEO Jeffrey Skilling left stately McKinsey to join a rough-and-tumble oil-patch company — and eventually led the company to the second-largest bankruptcy in American history. He took a risk, he failed monumentally — and he pocketed $90 million. To paraphrase one great business thinker: It’s good to be the CEO.