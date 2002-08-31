Between the Lines

Having covered the Boston restaurant scene for many years, I was totally intrigued by the notion of longtime restaurateur Lydia Shire taking over the city’s historic dining landmark, Locke-Ober. Shire was one of four main characters in “Sudden Impact” (page 106), my article on how new leaders can make a big difference fast. Who better than Shire to shake things up? She was the chef who made offal (Webster’s calls it “the viscera and trimmings of a butchered animal”) a dining staple at her trendy restaurant Biba. Think menu items such as “Pigs-ear salad with chicory and sorrel,” and you have a taste of what was available at that now-closed eatery.

Shire was too smart to add sashimi or tripe to the menu at Locke-Ober, but her efforts to update some of the old Boston classics met resistance nonetheless. Tofu in the lobster stew was considered a crime against shellfish. The new, fluffier roast-beef hash was deemed a travesty among her change-resistant regulars. “I tried to make it a little lighter, not so much like canned dog food – type hash,” says Shire. “But in the end, people wanted it that way. So I had to make it more like Alpo.”

Despite those setbacks, the menu now looks much like it did in 1875, when the restaurant first opened — but it tastes strictly 2002. I can personally vouch for the lobster stew. JFK would have loved it. Linda Tischler

White-Collar Prison Blues

It’s not every day that I get to interview a true-blue white-collar criminal (although the likelihood of it happening is increasing, as more executives go “From the Penthouse to the Big House” [page 120]). So I was curious to hear how David Novak’s time in a minimum-security prison compared with the public perception of Club Fed.

Inmates at minimum-security facilities enjoy one enormous privilege, says Novak: the benefit of uncontrolled movement. They are free to go pretty much anywhere they want on the compound when they aren’t working.

At the same time, having the freedom to move around is less compelling when there’s nowhere to go. Ultimately, says Novak, prison camp feels remarkably like . . . prison. The endless downtime is particularly hard on executives, who are accustomed to busy, highly structured lives. “This is where you get into emotional distress,” says Novak. “Boredom is a constant challenge. You have to find ways to fill the time, or you get depressed.”

Like other inmates, white-collar felons often turn to exercise. Once-paunchy CEOs emerge looking trim and tan, as if they had spent time at a spa with a personal trainer rather than been incarcerated. Novak himself ran more than 100 miles a week.