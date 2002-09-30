If who you are is where you sit, then the Felt chair by Keilhauer is the serious executive’s swank throne. With its clean, minimalist lines formed by layers of felt, this chair is as much a sculptural object as it is a comfy spot to park your rear end. It’s also ecofriendly: The boxy frame is made mostly of natural, biodegradable materials, and it uses no glue or plastic. “The chair is made by cutting, stacking, and folding,” says its designer, Brent Cordner. “It’s a simple procedure for simple materials.” How does such a straightforward design stack up against the competition? In June, Felt won an Innovation Award at NeoCon, the furniture trade show. Simple, yes; cheap, no. The chair costs $4,400. Visit Keilhauer on the Web (www.keilhauer.com).