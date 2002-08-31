“Those who out of cowardice use their wealth to pay Danegeld to the preachers of hate and destruction must be taught that this aggression will boomerang. A nuclear war stirred up against the ‘infidels’ might end up displacing Mecca and Medina with two large radioactive craters.” — Fred Ikle, former undersecretary of defense, in the Wall Street Journal, May 31, 2002

One year later, America waits. As I write this in mid-July, intelligence sources say that the level of Al Qaeda activity is as high as — or higher than — it was prior to September 11. People at the top of America’s national-security complex assume that another attack is inevitable. The only questions are when and by what means.

The “hope” is that it will “only” be a department-store suicide bomber or a truck bomb at some chemical plant. But policy makers are planning for the worst. Their assessments are based on intelligence-gathering capabilities that are much better and vastly more expansive than they were just one year ago.

In the political realm, the key dynamic is not the action, but the reaction. What happens when and if the next strike occurs? What forces will be unleashed? How will the strategic terrain be altered in the aftermath?

The short answer is that in the event of a second strike, once again the management of national-security policy will be be driven by America’s most influential — and least understood — wartime constituency. The historian and foreign-policy analyst Walter Russell Mead (whose excellent book Special Providence: American Foreign Policy and How It Changed the World [Knopf, 2001] discusses these issues) calls this constituency the Jacksonians, after President Andrew Jackson, the Indian-fighting populist whose ferocity in defense of American honor was legendary.

You know the Jacksonians. They live in the “red counties,” own guns, drink Budweiser, smoke (or used to smoke) Marlboros, and watch NASCAR on TV. They shop at Wal-Mart, and they made Rush Limbaugh the most-listened-to radio talk-show host in the history of the medium. They’re Christians, and they believe in the terrible swift sword of righteousness.

Jacksonians live in places like Tyler, Texas and East Carolina, along the Panhandle of Florida, and north of Eight Mile Road in Detroit. They think that Wall Street is a den of thieves. They elected George W. Bush in 2000. They impeached Bill Clinton in 1999. They elected Ronald Reagan in 1980 because they believed that Jimmy Carter had allowed America to be humiliated by mullahs in Iran. They supported the war in Vietnam and threw Lyndon B. Johnson out of office (and Hubert Humphrey as well), giving 57% of the vote in 1968 to Richard Nixon and George Wallace.