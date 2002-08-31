Light Reading

Did you ever try to read — say, on a plane or in bed — only to get an angry scowl from the passenger next to you or your spouse, whose sleep you’re interrupting? Here’s the solution: LightWedge is a personal reading light that emits an even band of soft light directly onto a book page without casting a floodlight on the surrounding area. Simply slide the plexiglass sheet over the entire page and, with the touch of a button, the page lights up. LightWedge, which can double as a bookmark, is not only more effective, but also more stylish than those bulky plastic flashlights on a clip that pass as reading lights. And speed readers need not worry: This glow-in-the-dark tool moves smoothly on and off the page, so it won’t break your swift rhythm. The LightWedge retails for $34.95. Check it out on the Web ( www.lightwedge.com ).