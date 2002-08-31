First Look

Crime Scene

These days, it’s easy to confuse Wall Street and the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. But this is actually the breathtakingly sleek, ergonomically correct, ultra-technologically advanced annex to the New York Stock Exchange, designed by Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill. Originally built to relieve overcrowding on the main floor of the Exchange, the annex also serves as a test site for new methods of trading. The 43,000-square-foot space boasts 288 overhead displays, 650 screens on the floor, 150 booth positions, and 48 stock-specialist positions. Some of the techie touches: “display books” that pull out from trading booths and retract again when not in use, and nine-panel display screens — or “nine-packs” — that offer wide-range viewing.