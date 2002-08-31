There’s been a lot of bad news in business lately. And almost all of it is a result of leaders who ignore bad news — until it turns into worse news. It turns out that what you don’t know — and don’t even want to know — can and will hurt you. Ask the folks who have worked for Enron, Andersen, Global Crossing, Merrill Lynch, Tyco, ImClone, the FBI, the CIA, the Catholic Church . . . you get the idea. What exactly is it about bad news that makes leaders want to ignore it? “There’s a bias for optimism in humans and in organizations,” says Chip Heath, a professor at Stanford Business School who studies how bad news circulates. “Individuals don’t ever go looking for bad news, and we don’t like telling it to others. So bad news is unlikely to get to the people who can actually do something about it.”

Here are seven tips on getting bad news — and getting it in time to do something about it.

1. Dead people don’t walk through open doors. Sure, you’ve got that oft-cited “open-door policy.” It’s just that nobody ever dares take you up on it. Want to know why not? “People need to feel that they can challenge you, tell you something you might not like to hear, and that you won’t snap at them,” says Michael Roberto, a professor at Harvard Business School. “Shoot the messenger one time, and it sends a horrendous message to everyone else.”

2. Bad news travels in packs. If any bad news does reach you, assume that it’s part of a pattern, not just one data point. There’s more, and it’s probably worse.

3. You must haf your vays of finding sings out. Some people call it recruiting a network of spies; others just recognize the need for frontline contacts. The simple fact of organizational life is that people who don’t report to you directly are less likely to be intimidated about telling you what’s really going on. Make your own contacts without going through channels.

4. Join your own organization. You really want to know what’s going on out there? Try spending time outside your office, hefting boxes at the loading dock or taking calls in the call center. And once you’re there, try asking some tough questions. You want the truth? Show that you can handle the truth.

5. Can the canned presentations. At one of your regular status-report meetings, ask a manager to deliver a presentation without using the prepackaged PowerPoint. “PowerPoint is the most filtered, packaged, and sanitized way to present data that you could imagine,” Harvard’s Roberto says. To go behind the massaged numbers, ask to see the raw data, or demand an entirely different set of metrics.