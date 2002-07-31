La Dolce Vita, Internet Style

Florenzo was the last villager to leave. He was carried away by ambulance to end his days in an ospedale in Albenga. That was more than 20 years ago, and for most of the 20 years before that, the determined old hermit had been the life and soul of Colletta di Castelbianco, a mountain village in Italy’s northwestern region of Liguria. Make that the only life and soul. Florenzo was literally the last person in Colletta, defying the forces that had pushed and pulled his fellow Collettini to settle in nearby Genoa, Marseilles, and Nice.

For seven centuries, Colletta had endured attack, famine, plague, and earthquake. The only force it couldn’t repel was the economic progress of the 20th century. But Florenzo’s departure was not the end of life in Colletta. Today, along the village’s cobbled streets, Kieran, an Irish tax adviser, greets Olly, a Norwegian architect, with a hearty Buon giorno. Marco, a university professor from Torino, has an espresso with café owner Vincenzo before returning to his laptop to email his publisher. In Colletta, everything old is new again.

Built on a rugged spur some 1,000 feet above sea level, the 13th-century village is about to complete a remarkable renaissance. Colletta has been restored as a haven for mobile knowledge workers who want to live in medieval Italy but also want to remain connected to the rest of the world. No urban congestion, no suburban sprawl. Just a view of the maritime Alps that hasn’t changed in more than a thousand years — plus a lightning-fast Internet connection.

A 10-year labor of love nurtured by a group of local developers, who are diligent students of the past and the future, Colletta has gone broadband. It’s now a cybervillaggio with 60 apartments equipped for always-on Internet; satellite TV; ISDN, phone, and video-cable connections — perfect for the well-connected professional in search of a getaway. “We can get a half-year’s work done here in the space of two months,” says Kieran O’Donnell, who purchased one of the first apartments in late 1999. He and his wife, Joanne, decided to run their UK-based tax-consultancy and property-development businesses from Colletta after traveling around the United States and Europe scouting different locations. “The peaceful environment lends itself to intense working,” says O’Donnell. “And when you take a breather, you find yourself walking the routes that people walked 800 years ago.”

Colletta cannot claim to be the first cybervillage in Europe. British developer Ashley Dobbs was sketching out plans for televillages in rural England as early as the mid-1980s. Nor is it the most advanced. That prize goes to Nokia’s wireless Helsinki suburb, Arabianranta. But Colletta is an extraordinary experiment in technology-led restoration, largely by virtue of its fusion of old and new, community and productivity.

Colletta’s ancient dwellings were barely visible when land surveyor Alessandro Pampirio and two colleagues stumbled upon the village during a Sunday stroll back in 1991. “It took a lot of creativity to imagine what it was like then, under so much vegetation,” he says. “But we found a terrace, sat down, and said, ‘Thank you, God.’ “

The trio bought what remained of Colletta for around $2 million and convinced Telecom Italia that wiring a medieval village would make for good PR. Then they scored a coup by securing the services of one of the country’s most venerable architects, Giancarlo De Carlo, who had revitalized the ancient city of Urbino. “When I saw the village, I was surprised by its beauty,” says De Carlo. “But I also liked the economy of its medieval architecture. The size of the houses was perfect. And because they had first-, middle-, and top-floor entrances, it was possible to organize the living spaces in a very interesting way.”