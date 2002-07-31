In a Word, Toyota Drives for Innovation

Five years ago, Takeshi Yoshida landed a plum job: chief engineer for the 2003 Toyota Corolla and its all-new five-door version, the Matrix. The redesign of this small car involved big stakes: The Corolla is one of the best-selling automobiles in history and the heart of every other car that Toyota makes. The Corolla, Yoshida says, “carries all the Toyota DNA — whether it’s a Camry or a Lexus — of quality, reliability, and affordability.”

Yoshida’s assignment was tricky. He had to keep the price of the new Corolla under $15,000 while reinvigorating the design and adding high-tech options that would win over young drivers. Yoshida responded with a new approach to planning and engineering, one that promotes more innovation, lower costs, higher quality, and fewer last-minute changes.

That new approach is captured in one word: oobeya (ooh-bay-yuh). It’s Japanese for “big, open office.” The business translation? To change the way that you create a product, change when, how, and with whom you share information. For Toyota, oobeya means bringing together people from all parts of the company — whether they’re from design, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, or sales — every month for the two years before a car goes into production. Those meetings can take place anywhere (Yoshida has convened oobeyas all the way from Toyota City, Japan to Erlanger, Kentucky), and everything is open for discussion: how to cut costs, reduce mistakes, and unplug bottlenecks.

“The big room is about sharing,” says Don Esmond, senior vice president and a general manager at Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. “It’s not about tearing down silos in engineering and manufacturing and putting people on special teams. That’s the crossfunctional approach. Oobeya is about creating more communication between the people in those divisions so that they can do their jobs better.”

At the outset, oobeya meetings focused on squeezing costs. Virtually every penny spent on the Corolla was argued over, fought for, and explained. Between meetings, people kept the discussion going through email and phone calls. Some even set up their own smaller oobeyas to tackle specific problems.

Yoshida held his first Corolla oobeya in early 2000. The first order of business was to determine the exact cost of creating a single Corolla. “Cost became our universal language,” says Esmond, who was a regular at Yoshida’s oobeyas. “We had never looked at a car that way. In the past, each of us had a budget, and we were fine if we stayed under that.”

As the different players looked beyond their own departmental budgets, all kinds of smart savings came into view. In North America, Toyota was making the bulk of its Corollas with sunroofs in Canada (not exactly prime sunroof country), while a plant in California was not outfitted to make them. Once logistics told manufacturing that it cost $300 per car to haul sunroof-equipped vehicles from Canada to warm-weather states, executives revised the assembly process. “Someone probably noticed this problem before but never did anything about it,” Esmond says. “This time, we changed an entire plant. It cost $600,000. But it will end up saving us millions.”