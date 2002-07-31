Last Questions

I’m writing to you today not from my furniture-outlet desk in Darth’s mom’s garage (the former world headquarters of e-conjob — the last profitable dotcom) but from under a palapa on a white-sand beach far, far away. This is all I can tell you, and I’m terribly sorry about that, since for a good half-decade, I’ve made it my business to tell you all that I know — and much that I just made up.

I can tell you that the reason I cannot tell you is that it would violate my agreement with the Spy Protection Program. That’s the federal agency that has paid for my one-way ticket, changed my name, and provided a modest allowance for plastic surgery and Botox treatments. Why am I here? As Sherron Watkins can tell you, nobody likes a whistle-blower. For years now, I’ve taken my share of abuse for pointing out the various truths that I’ve undercovered as the Spy in the House of Work. My motto: Speak truth to power! Power’s motto: Shut up!

It didn’t matter. The stock market was cruising. IPOs made me, if not a rich guy, at least a richer guy. Then the bubble burst, and people lost their sense of humor. That’s when the death threats started. Soon, word got out that in addition to my duties at e-conjob, I was both analyzing companies and selling their stock. Then Eliot Spitzer started investigating me. Me! Didn’t the doofus know that I was a double agent?

I made my phone call. I wanted to come in from the cold. So in what may be my last service to you, I am going to empty my notebook. I don’t have answers, but I do have the deep, imponderable questions that plague the world of business.

I’m going to get myself a pina colada now. It’s time that you learned to think for yourself. After all, there’s a little bit of The Spy in all of us. Here goes:

Jeff Bezos: idiot savant or just plain idiot?

Why did the federal government bail out the airline industry after September 11, but not the arts and music programs in the nation’s public schools?