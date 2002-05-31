Mr. Patent

Marvin Johnson has a distinct twinkle in his blue eyes when he admits, “I really don’t remember my first patent. Does that sound funny to you?”

It might sound funny, if Johnson were anyone else. For most researchers and engineers, being granted a patent is on par with winning an Olympic medal: It is a career-defining achievement. But Johnson, a 74-year-old research fellow with Phillips Petroleum, stopped keeping track of his patents a long time ago. That’s because he has 212 of them to his name, with at least 8 more on the way.

Do the math: a 46-year career and 220 patents either issued or pending. That’s more than one patent every three months for more than four decades. How does Johnson evaluate his remarkable performance? He starts with a wisecrack: “It’s the same in patents as it is in having a baby. Conception is the best part of it.”

Then he gets serious. “What’s really important is finding solutions to problems. If you find a unique solution, then you have a patent,” he explains.

Johnson’s straightforward approach to innovation is at odds with much new-wave thinking about where great ideas come from. Innovators break the rules, right? Johnson is about as loyal a company man as you’ll find. Today, he works part-time in order to accommodate the occasional urge to go off and explore other projects, but for the most part, he can be found right where he’s always been — at the company research lab in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. This is a place that will never be confused with Silicon Valley or Madison Avenue. There are no splashes of multicolored paint on these walls, no scooters waiting to provide “inspiration” to free-spirited thinkers. Johnson’s office contains a standard light-wood, L-shaped desk; a couple of floor-to-ceiling bookcases; and five or six framed awards on the walls. His lab is similarly austere, with its white linoleum floors, equipment carefully tended on counters and in cabinets, and charts and diagrams taped to the doors and walls.

So what makes Johnson tick? That’s easy: He rarely meets a problem that he doesn’t want to solve. “There’s an endless series of problems, things that the company needs us to solve, and we go and do that,” he says.

Some of those problems have been big. Back in the 1970s, faced with the twin challenges of dwindling energy resources and increasing pollution, executives at Phillips challenged their research team to find breakthrough solutions. Johnson developed new chemical agents for a process that neutralizes the harmful effects of nickel and vanadium in crude-oil supplies. Johnson’s discovery made it possible for refineries to squeeze more barrels of gasoline out of each unit of crude oil, with less environmental impact. The process, which Johnson patented in 1983, earned him the coveted National Medal of Technology in 1985.