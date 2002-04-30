More Than a Game

How many 2002 Super Bowl spots made you sit up and take notice? When was the last time you saw a banner ad that really clicked with you? Madison Avenue is in a creative slump. That’s why marketers are testing alternatives to the 30-second spot and the pop-up ad. Their latest experiment: the “advergame.”

America’s growing fascination with video games is hard to exaggerate. Last year, U.S. sales of video-game hardware and software rose 43% to hit $9.4 billion — which exceeded Hollywood’s box-office receipts of $8.35 billion. It’s only natural for advertisers to want to tap into that enthusiasm and to try to exploit it.

“Games are not just about entertainment anymore,” explains Keith Ferrazzi, president and CEO of YaYa LLC, a Los Angeles-based firm that produces and serves low-bandwidth, high-resolution advergames for clients including Burger King, Ford, and IBM. “We have a new medium that is fundamentally different.”

A software company with Hollywood flair, YaYa spent its first year developing a proprietary technology that can stream 3-D, console-quality games to millions of players via a 33-K connection. It also logs each player’s every move — from the make and model of your dream race car to your zip code and birth date. While many of its online-advertising peers were hitting the skids, YaYa grew its client list and actually hit profitability. The company built a SimCity-like game for Siemens AG, a Pepsi racing game featuring a Britney Spears look-alike, and a game for the Roundarch consulting group that helps chief marketing officers diagnose their company’s CRM capabilities.

What’s the attraction for advertisers? “Interactive marketing allows a company to enter into a relationship with a new consumer right there in the medium,” says Ferrazzi, who left his job as chief marketing officer at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide to head up YaYa in November 2000. According to YaYa’s data, approximately 50% of consumers who receive a game through promotional email play it for some 25 minutes. Players can then forward the game to a friend with a message, an all-time best score, and a replay of an especially impressive jump shot or spinout. Ninety percent of those who receive an email challenge play the game and pass it back. That level of peer-to-peer marketing is unparalleled.

Ferrazzi also wants to challenge the economics of advertising. So with the debut of its software, YaYa introduced a new metric — “cost per time engaged” — as an alternative to cost per impression.

James Nail, senior analyst for Forrester Research, argues that this metric fails to gauge the efficacy of advergaming. “The real question about advergames is, Does the experience do anything to improve a consumer’s brand perception and intent to purchase?” he says. “Who cares how long a consumer plays if the advergame doesn’t move product?”