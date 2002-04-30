Advertisers in Issue 58

A.T. Cross www.cross.com
Accenture www.accenture.com
Acura MDX www.acura.com
Allen Edmonds Shoe Corp. www.allenedmonds.com
Amazon.com www.amazon.com
American Century www.americancentury.com
American Electric Power www.aep.com
Cadillac www.cadillac.com
Chevy Corvette www.chevy.com
Chrysler Concorde www.chrysler.com
Cingular Wireless www.cingular.com
Datek www.datek.com
Dell Computer Corp. www.dell.com/fastcompany
Dodge www.4adodge.com
eBay Authorized Auctions www.sun.com/auctions
Fannie Mae www.fanniemae.com
FedEx www.fedex.com
Harman Kardon Audio www.harmankardon.com
The Internal Revenue Service www.irs.gov
i2 Technologies www.i2.com
Jameson Irish Whiskey www.austinnichols.com
Janus Funds www.janus.com
Kinko’s www.kinkos.com
Leap Technologies www.actionworkout.com
Lexus IS www.lexus.com
Lycos www.lycos.com
Maker’s Mark Distillery www.redwax.com
Mercedes-Benz S-Class www.mercedes.com
Michigan Economic Development Corp. www.michigan.org
Microsoft Agility www.microsoft.com/business
Mutual of Omaha www.mutualofomaha.com
Neuberger Berman www.nb.com
New Product Innovations www.npi.com
Nortel Networks www.nortelnetworks.com
Northwest Airlines www.nwa.com
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. www.nml.com
Ohio Department of Development www.connectohio.com
The Phoenix Companies Inc. www.phoenixwm.com
Porsche www.porsche.com
Qwest www.qwest.com
SAP www.sap.com
Shell Oil Co. www.countonshell.com
Sprint PCS www.sprintpcs.com
Subaru www.subaru.com
Toshiba Copiers www.copiers.toshiba.com
Toyota Camry Solara www.toyota.com/solara
Toyota Highlander www.toyota.com/highlander
Toyota RAV4 EV www.toyota.com/rav4ev
United Parcel Service www.ups.com
United States Postal Service www.usps.com
University of California, Irvine www.gsm.uci.edu
Volkswagen www.vw.com
Xerox Network Printers www.xerox.com/officeprinting
