In an idea-driven workplace, one force for collaboration is mobility: How easy is it to reconfigure people and projects? That’s why so much office furniture comes with wheels. The CPU Skateboard from Offi & Co., based in Emeryville, California, puts even the bulkiest CPU in motion. By getting computers off of the floor, the skateboards keep out dust and debris, which create heat-related problems and shorter life spans.
But ultimately, mobility is the killer app. “People want to work the way they want to work,” says Diane Rehn, senior interior designer at Gensler Architecture, Design & Planning, who recently advised a client to order 110 skateboards for its office. “They want flexibility and control.” The CPU Skateboard comes in four styles and starts at $110. Visit Offi on the Web (www.offi.com).