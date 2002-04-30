My Favorite Bookmarks: Tim Manners

Title: Publisher and editor Company: reveries.com URL: www.reveries.com Surfing manifesto: Skip the intro. The best pages are like a garage band: no synthesizers, no horn section, and no backup singers.

All Things Must Pass

www.allthingsmustpass.com

My favorite Beatle is also my favorite bookmark. The site has recently been reincarnated by the Harrison family.

Ananova

www.ananova.com

The quirky business stories often illuminate keen marketing insights.

Daily Candy

www.dailycandy.com

Pure pop for marketing people. What’s trendy in London, L.A., and New York.

OLGA

www.olga.net

The On-Line Guitar Archive finds the chords to all of your favorite tunes.

Roger McGuinn

www.mcguinn.com

The ex-Byrd uploads one authentic American folk song every month.

Small World Research Project

http://smallworld.sociology.columbia.edu

A team of sociologists is attempting to digitize Stanley Milgram’s famous six-degrees-of-separation theory.