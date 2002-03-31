No Risk, No Reward: Risk Profiles

Bryan Bowers
Chief underwriting officer
The Centre Group
212-898-8788
bryan.bowers@centresolutions.com
Read Pascal’s Wager on the Web at www.reformed.org/apologetics/classical/pascals_wager.html
Drew Neisser
President
Renegade Marketing Group
646-486-7702
dneisser@renegademarketing.com
Mitch Dubner
Director of operations planning
Continental Airlines
www.continentalairlines.com
Yoram “Jerry” Wind
Professor of marketing
Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania
215-898-8267
windj@wharton.upenn.edu
Read Frank H. Knight’s “Risk, Uncertainty, and Profit” on the Web at www.econlib.org/library/knight/knRUP1.html
Dave Lyon
Chief designer, Buick Brand Center
www.buick.com
See the Buick Bengal concept car at www.buick.com/innovation/bengal
Nancy Koehn
Professor of business history
Harvard Business School
617-495-6483
nkoehn@hbs.edu
Mitchell Moore
Director of safety
Stevens Transport
972-216-9000
www.stevenstransport.com
Lynda Clemmons
President and COO
Element Re
203-356-3580
lclemmons@elementre.com
Contact Uri Cummings and Andrew Lines by contacting their marketing director: Mike Zeile
Vice president, marketing
Fulcrum Microsystems
mzeile@fulcrummicro.com
Rich WolfeB
Rich.Wolf@caltech.edu