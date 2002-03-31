Click for Security

Looking for a gadget that really clicks in today’s security-conscious world? Then take a look at the ID Mouse Professional by Siemens AG. It’s your passport to better computer protection — and the beginning of a password-free life.

The ID Mouse has the functionality of a regular mouse, plus a built-in fingerprint sensor. It turns the unique grooves on your fingertips into a digital password — one that can’t be lost, forgotten, or stolen. Simply place your finger into the shallow scoop on the top of the mouse, press down on the sensor for a few seconds, and voilà! You’ve logged on to your computer. With the right software, you can even access a membership account online. The ID Mouse Professional retails for $119. Check it out on the Web (www.siemensidmouse.com).