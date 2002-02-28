Your office computer is your most indispensable productivity tool. Now, with the AVerTV Box, it also becomes a pretty nifty entertainment center. Just plug this pint-sized device into your machine and — click! — you can sneak in, say, an episode of I Love Lucy between meetings. Or you can follow the show in the top corner of your screen as you plug away at an Excel spreadsheet. It works on all Mac monitors; PCs need a VGA or LCD monitor. You can watch television, videos, and DVDs or play the latest games from Nintendo and Sega. Who says work and play don’t mix? The AVerTV Box retails for $159. Check it out on the Web ( www.aver.com ).