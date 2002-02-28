The Trouble With Mentors

Mentors are the Holy Grail for working women. We desperately seek them out, believing that they’re our guides to the top. I have spent half of my adult life seeking out teachers, and, looking back, I have to confess that even from the best, I received no more than so-so help.

Women — and men — need to stop looking for advice outside of themselves. You already know your most valuable mentor.

I once heard a story about George Ivanovitch Gurdjieff, who, among other things, is considered a father of scenario planning. It goes like this: When he was a young man, Gurdjieff would go out on his porch with an armload of books. Invariably, one of his neighbors would come out on his porch and start whistling. Gurdjieff would try to read through the annoyance, but, after a few weeks, he’d find that he’d been too distracted to concentrate on the wisdom in the pages. Thank goodness, he concluded: If I’d read those books I might have filled my brain with useless information. Instead, he came to hear his own thoughts.

Advice is overrated. Before you learn what others know, you need to learn what you know. My search for mentors came to an end when I got to spend a day with a man who is still considered a mentor to thousands. After a discussion that was utterly confusing, a photographer came to take our picture. I was told to sit at the great man’s feet, and he stood behind me. While waiting for the camera to go off, he farted. Right in my ear. You take revelations where you can get them.

So, aware of the irony of giving advice about the limited value of outside advice, here is an unorthodox guide to getting and making the most of your guides.

To learn, teach. Women typically feel that they need to be “credentialed” to claim authority. I’ve found that the worthwhile things that I learned in life I taught myself. I learned the finer points of grammar as a high schooler coaching elementary-school kids. I mentored in writing long before I’d written a book of my own. Find someone whom you can mentor on the subject that you want to master. You’ll learn quickly and indelibly.

Give help, don’t ask for it. If there is someone whose knowledge you need, offer to help that person. You’ll find yourself in a role in which you are treated not as a second-rate “mentee” but as a peer.