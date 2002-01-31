How do you help doctors, pharmacists, and nurses at a hospital get the right medicine to the right patients? It’s not just a logistics problem; it’s a test of how well — or how poorly — people in different areas divide up a complex task. And it’s one of many mind-expanding case studies for 44 employees of Visteon Corp., one of the world’s leading auto-parts suppliers.

In a weeklong workshop in Novi, Michigan, 25 miles outside of Detroit, employees are discovering a new way to think — by thinking about a different industry. Through this exercise, they realize that the hospital’s problems have parallels to their own business. Before long, teams of employees have come up with a smarter way to move medicine.

Call it lean learning. Rather than indulging in the habit of making systems bigger and more complicated, Visteon employees have been brought to Novi to attend Lean Learning, a five-day boot camp. Attendees are learning to pare back their operations to the essentials. The crucial lesson: In order to refocus your organization, instill innovation, or make a better anything, you have to think lean.

It’s an appealing way to look at things in these times, which are particularly lean (and tumultuous) for the auto industry. Ford ousted maverick CEO Jacques Nasser. General Motors hired former Chrysler executive Bob Lutz to revive the company. And DaimlerChrysler is caught in merger purgatory.

Yet lean thinking, for all its here-and-now implications, has its roots in the days of Henry Ford and was perfected by auto-industry leader Toyota. For decades, Americans traipsed through Toyota’s well-run plants in hopes of learning how to build cars right. Companies in all kinds of industries copied obvious aspects of Toyota’s lean production system. But all that imitation generally failed to remake companies in the Toyota image.

So did the Toyota emulators use the wrong tools? Not quite, argues Dennis Pawley, a former Chrysler executive. Pawley left Chrysler months after its merger with Daimler-Benz in 1998, and in his final years at Chrysler, he tried and failed to drag the company within spitting distance of Toyota. “We had all the tools,” Pawley says. “But what I failed to recognize was that the way people think is far more important than the tools they use.”

Joined by Chrysler refugees Jamie Flinchbaugh and Andy Carlino, Pawley created Lean Learning. He begins class with Harvard Business School cases about work-production issues, including some favorite Toyota examples. But he focuses mostly on reshaping the way people think and learn. Instructors don’t talk much; students are nudged to figure out the answers themselves. And instead of the no-nonsense atmosphere of auto-industry offices, Pawley pipes in baroque music.