What the Hell Do Smart Cards Do?

Fast Company solves the smart-card mystery.

By Charles Fishman1 minute Read

The coolest credit card in America is American Express’s Blue. It looks cool: transparent, with a blue hologram in the center. It offers cool terms: no annual fee and no interest for the first six months. And it comes with cool technology: A computer chip is embedded on the left side of the card. The chip makes Blue a “smart card” — and smart it is. The sliver of silicon is a 32-K chip with the power of an early PC.

But even if you have Blue (and Blue accounts for nearly 10% of AmEx’s 50 million cards), you may still have a question: What the hell does that chip (and smart cards in general) do?

The answer: Mostly, nothing. So few stores have smart-card readers that Blue relies on its magnetic strip for routine charges. “Blue has a unique look and feel,” says Judy Tenzer, an AmEx spokesperson. “It has technology that appeals to a new audience.” But in reality, for the moment, it is style over substance.

So too with smart cards in general. A smart card could be the ultimate secure ID — with a digitized version of your thumbprint, for instance, which could be read at store checkout or airline check-in. A single card could be your AmEx, your Visa, your debit, your frequent-flier card, and your driver’s license. But that’s a long way off.

So if the smart card doesn’t do much for customers, what does it do for AmEx? In a word: differentiation. With 1 billion credit cards in the hands of 285 million Americans, “the toughest job today is finding new customers,” says Pierce Sioussat, managing associate with credit-card specialist Auriemma Consulting Group Inc. So while Blue’s chip provides little “incremental functionality” for those who already have the card, it does offer powerful functionality for AmEx — cracking young, tech-savvy customers. One card issuer actually asked Auriemma if it should offer a card with a picture of a chip, to get the marketing impact without the added cost.

“Smart-card technology is in its infancy,” says AmEx’s Tenzer. “Most of the fun and functionality is yet to come.”

Learn more about American Express’s Blue on the Web (www.americanexpress.com).

About the author

Charles Fishman, a long-time Fast Company staffer and contributor, is the author of "The Wal-Mart Effect: How the World's Most Powerful Company Really Works--and How It's Transforming the American Economy," the definitive look at Walmart, as well as "The Big Thirst, The Secret Life and Turbulent Future of Water."

