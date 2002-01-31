Are You on the Bus?

In 1993, Eric Saperston graduated from college, hopped into a 1971 Volkswagen Bus with his golden retriever, and set off to follow the Grateful Dead. What a long, strange trip it turned out to be.

Challenged by his college mentor to make his Deadhead meanderings more meaningful, Saperston hit upon an idea that rerouted both his tour and his life. As he puts it, “I decided to call up some of the most powerful people in the world and ask them out for a cup of coffee.”

The result, nearly nine years later, is The Journey, a 91-minute documentary that chronicles Saperston’s three years on the road asking an array of figures — CEOs, movie stars, leadership gurus, a former U.S. president — for advice on how to lead a successful life. The Journey is On the Road meets Tuesdays With Morrie. It’s Roger & Me meets Chicken Soup for the Soul. It’s MTV’s Road Rules with a heart. It’s … well, you get the idea. The film — which premiered at last year’s South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas and captured the audience prize at the Atlanta Film & Video Festival — opened last year in New York and Washington, DC and is slated to open in more markets this year.

“I never planned to make a movie,” says Saperston. But, as he explains, “Sometimes you take a trip; sometimes a trip takes you.” When bigwigs began agreeing to see him, Saperston persuaded his friend Dave Murcott to quit his job and get on the bus. Then he convinced his friend Paige O’Brien to make it a trio. And after considerable cajoling, he lured cinematographer Kathleen Kelly away from MTV to join their adventure.

As the bus chugged along, the crew began to pick up corporate sponsors. UPS chipped in $10,000. AAA wrote a check. The crew pocketed $20,000 from Walt Disney Co., which at one point wanted to turn their odyssey into a TV show.

All the while, the camera continued to roll, capturing advice from those whom Saperston calls “elders.” Jimmy Carter urges never to underestimate the power of one person. “Oz” Nelson, then-CEO of UPS, crumbles into tears explaining the role of family. “You’ll get a lot of no’s,” says ninetysomething former vaudevillian Maurice Duke, exhaling a life lesson between puffs of his cigar, “but then one guy will say yes.”

Duke’s advice could be The Journey’s slogan. Saperston calls CEOs — cold — from pay phones. And calls. And calls. Yet Saperston, who is bulldogish in both appearance and personality, is a surprisingly appealing character for such a pest. He’s Huck Finn with a digital camcorder. He’s Merriweather Lewis with a laptop. He’s Charles Kuralt with a goatee. He’s … well, you get the idea.