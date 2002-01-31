Built Brave

It is a building unlike any other that the government has built. Although brandnew, it already has an undeniably emotional connection to the not-so-distant past. It’s an ordinary office building — which remains unnamed, in fact — that is also, unavoidably, a national symbol. And since September 11, this building has become an even more powerful symbol — of survival and resilience, as well as of heightened vigilance.

The federal office building currently under construction in Oklahoma City will replace the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, which was destroyed by a truck bomb in April 1995, killing 168 people. Within just three months of the attack, Congress appropriated $40 million for a new structure. But the project was anything but routine. It offered designers a seemingly contradictory challenge: Create a workplace that is safer than before yet welcoming to the public. “If you let security alone drive design, the easiest thing to do is build a bunker,” says Carol Ross Barney, the building’s lead architect and founder of Chicago-based Ross Barney + Jankowski Inc. “But nobody wants to work in a bunker, and it certainly doesn’t represent the openness of the American government.”

Barney has been careful to strike a balance. She beefed up security, satisfying the increased federal requirements put in place after the Oklahoma City massacre, but did so without making these elements so obtrusive. For instance, many of the stubby concrete bollards surrounding the 180,000-square-foot building are hidden in shrubbery, and the tree-lined grounds spread over two city blocks have different elevations, which creates natural obstacles for vehicles.

Meanwhile, security in the lobby is tighter, but the X-ray machines and the magnetometers are off to the side by the elevators, not right by the front doors. This is possible because the lobby, which is between the building’s two wings, is enclosed by extra-thick concrete walls.

In addition to reducing the likelihood of an attack, another design goal was to avoid a progressive collapse — the pancaking of floors falling on top of one another — which is what happened to the Murrah building and to the World Trade Center towers.

From a strictly architectural standpoint, the Murrah collapse was worse, says Barney. It occurred after the loss of a single column, and it was instantaneous, leaving no time to evacuate. In effect, people were killed by the building, rather than the blast. Consequently, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) now requires that its new structures be able to remain standing, despite the loss of a structural element in the event of an explosion or, more likely, in case of a natural disaster.

But all of this safety creates its own challenges. The problem with heightened security in public buildings is that it risks dehumanizing the work environment, says Ed Feiner, chief architect for the GSA, in Washington, DC. Barney, he says, “has done a wonderful job making most of the security transparent.”