Two years ago, Bill Jensen took a look at how people worked and issued a call for “simplicity” with a book of that title. He has since taken another look and is now calling for a new contract between people and their companies. Work 2.0: Rewriting the Contract ( Perseus Books, 2002 ) is a kind of playbook that is aimed at helping leaders better understand their workforce. In keeping with Jensen’s simplicity doctrine, the book is direct and compact. Jensen presents his argument in the form of a new work contract: a number of ideas, assumptions, and guidelines about how work works best today. The argument: We live in a world where much of the working capital that companies leverage to get stuff done belongs to the workers ( their assets include time, attention, ideas, passion, and networks ), which means that workers should increasingly get some of the returns and control that investors do. The game is no longer about getting productivity out of workers — it’s about creating value for them. To be honest, much of what Jensen has to say might sound familiar to faithful readers of Fast Company. He’s got a way with a slogan, and he gets his hands dirty with practical advice. “Productivity is personal,” he argues. Our individual effectiveness is based on a blend of customized control and good senior-leadership clarity. The essence of value is “peer-to-peer” interactions. The game is not managing individuals but rather amplifying their interactions. And the best form of leadership, Jensen says, is “extreme” leadership. Extreme leaders are always asking, Am I doing enough to demonstrate that I respect the people around me? To find the answer to this and other important questions, skip a little work and read this book.