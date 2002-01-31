Planned Parenthood’s 25-Year Plan

Gloria Feldt knew that her organization had to change with the times. The new chief executive of Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) understood in her gut what the then-troubled group needed to sustain its relevance and advance its leadership position. But she also knew this: Whatever her vision amounted to, it didn’t stand a chance unless Planned Parenthood’s far-flung staffers, volunteers, and donors shaped it. “These people had to participate, or the result would turn to dust,” explains Feldt.

Consequently, Feldt began a sweeping two-year process in 1998 that plumbed every corner of PPFA and its 127 affiliates. The objective: to construct a statement of promise, beliefs, and goals powerful enough to carry Feldt’s embattled group through the year 2025. Her thoughtful, shrewd approach says much about how change happens in such large, disparate organizations as this.

Why take on such an effort, at once so ambitious and so vague? Feldt’s board asked the same question. But Planned Parenthood had become an organization sorely in need of focus. The bitter public controversy around the roughly 200,000 abortions that its clinics perform each year had obscured recognition of its other activities: contraception planning, HIV testing, and breast exams, among others. Affiliates offered different services under different brand names, with little coordination. Many members were worried, because the organization’s ranks were graying and it had made only nominal attempts to appeal to younger women.

In early 1999, Feldt recruited a group of 16 Planned Parenthood executives, volunteers, and outside experts. Among them was Watts Wacker, a high-profile futurist and consultant who, it turned out, had served as a PPFA clinic escort for 10 years. Feldt challenged the group to think audaciously about the future, and for the truly long term. A 25-year horizon, she thought, “freed everyone from their immediate agendas.”

And there were two more things the group had to keep in mind: The committee would have to be both inclusive and transparent in everything it did. “Inclusivity was our mantra,” explains Esperanza Garcia Walters, a volunteer from San Jose, California who chaired the 16-person group. It wasn’t just that PPFA’s affiliates were suspicious of any national initiative (although they were). More than that, Planned Parenthood’s power derived in part from local ferment; the committee’s role was to harness and focus that energy, not squelch it.

The pivotal moment occurred at a summit of 325 people, mostly affiliate executives, on Marco Island, Florida. The setting, by design, was more opulent than most nonprofit executives were accustomed to. It said, This is something extraordinary. Speakers, who included Wacker, organizational thinker Dee Hock (creator of the Visa payment system), and geneticist Alan Guttmacher, galvanized attendees with a sense of both fear and possibility. “That,” Feldt says, “was the last time I had to sell anything.”

The summit’s challenge: Translate the urgency of the gathering into “outrageous” action. To that end, PPFA trained two representatives from each affiliate to act as facilitators for the next stage of the strategy process. Armed with 98-page manuals, PPFA’s facilitators returned to their local agencies to lead grassroots interactions. Typically, they didn’t play by the book. “No one did the exercises the way we had written them,” says Jim LeFevre, PPFA’s chief strategy officer. But he reckoned that was healthy: If the process appeared chaotic, it also allowed participants to push the creative envelope.