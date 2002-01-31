There’s nothing like the rush of downhill skiing. Of course, getting to the mountain and up it is a different story. The Boot Shuttle Backpack from L.L.Bean is your lift ticket to simplicity. By strapping your boots to the outside of the bag and stashing extra layers of clothing and gear inside, you can comfortably handle your skis or snowboard. Once you reach the mountain, you can use the Boot Shuttle as a day pack on the slopes. It has plenty of room for goggles, a cell phone — even lunch. The pack contains a pouch that fits most hydration systems, as well as cross-clip elastic bungee cords to strap wet gear to the exterior — a feature that will come in handy after a nasty spill. The price? Just $59. Check it out on the Web (www.llbean.com).
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens