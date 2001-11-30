My Favorite Bookmarks: Jason Kuperman

Who: Director of interactive marketing and strategy, TBWA\Chiat\Day

Surfing manifesto: I demand clarity. If I can’t easily find what I’m looking for on a site map or with the search feature, I don’t have the patience to wade through a site for it.

Almost Every File Format in the World! www.ace.net.nz/tech/TechFileFormat.html Not too exciting, but very useful. This list is especially helpful if you are sending files back and forth between different operating systems. Gracenote www.gracenote.com The single greatest music resource on the Web. Search the database (CDDB Music Recognition Service) that most players use to look up CD titles and tracks.

Habbo Hotel www.habbohotel.com I’m not a big fan of chat, but this site almost has me a believer. KCRW www.kcrw.com KCRW is the best radio station I have ever listened to. It transmits from Santa Monica College, so you can’t hear it unless you’re in LA. (Unless, that is, you head to the Web.) To me, this site offers a real simple statement about the power of the Internet.

Zombo www.zombo.com Because “you can do anything at Zombo.com.” Don’t ask.