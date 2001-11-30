Protective Layer

For women who love to hike the Appalachian Trail, kayak off the rocky Maine coast, or ski the backcountry of the Presidentials, the Women’s Serendipity Jacket from Cloudveil provides the perfect cover. Made of Schoeller Dryskin Extreme, the jacket is sturdy yet remarkably lightweight. Designed for women, its inset sleeves and narrow waist mean less bulk — and its enormous pockets sit strategically above a pack belt for easy access to water bottles, climbing skins, sunscreen, or energy bars. The fabric inside is as soft as fleece. Yet during rigorous athletic activity, it breathes easily while effectively repelling moisture from the outside. You can buy the Serendipity on the Web (www.cloudveil.com), or call Cloudveil’s offices in Jackson Hole, Wyoming (888-763-5969).