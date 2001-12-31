After Shock

Peter Koestenbaum was on his way to the airport, preparing to fly from L.A. to San Francisco, when he heard the grim news. Like so many others on September 11, he immediately stopped in his tracks and turned back toward home. But the 73-year-old globetrotting consultant did not stop working for a minute. And he knew there would be much more work to come.

Koestenbaum’s work is to ask the questions that most executives don’t have the time (or the inclination) to face. As a classically trained philosopher with degrees from Stanford, Harvard, and Boston University, he has dedicated a half-century to the vigorous exploration of such questions as: What does it mean to be a successful human being? How do leaders act when the risks around them seem overwhelming? How do we tap into greatness in the face of fear?

He has posed those questions to top-level executives at companies such as EDS, Ericsson, Ford, and Xerox. That’s because answering them, Koestenbaum believes, has always been the first task of a leader. That task is even more pressing now. Says Koestenbaum: “Unless the distant goals of meaning, greatness, and destiny are addressed, we can’t make an intelligent decision about what to do tomorrow morning — much less set the long-term strategy for a company. Nothing is more practical than for people to deepen themselves.”

In an interview with Fast Company, Koestenbaum shares his insights on leadership and loss, the meaning of life, and the shock of death.

How do we even begin to make sense of September 11 and its aftermath?

We’re facing the shock of death. The shock of death reveals deeper, hidden truths — truths that are always there but that we avoid because they produce intense anxiety. Death reveals that we are all helpless and vulnerable. It also reveals that we are all free and responsible.

But what death ultimately reveals is the necessity of authentic leadership. And that starts with understanding that we are all joined in a common fate. On September 10, we thought, “The brokers up in the Towers are my competitors. They make more money than I do. I am going to beat them!” On September 12, we were confronted with the thought, “Now they are dead, and their offices have been pulverized.” It’s now obvious that what matters is our common humanity, not that we are adversaries.