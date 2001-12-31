My Favorite Bookmarks: Jonathan Ressler

Who: President and CEO, Big Fat Inc. URL: www.bigfatpromo.com Surfing Manifesto: Don’t show me the same crap I can get everywhere else. I use the Net to make life easier and to keep my information in one place.

General Thinking

www.generalthinking.com

A place to check out what innovators are thinking about and doing.

IQ and Personality Tests

www.2h.com

This site is chock-full of personality tests that range from silly to serious. It even has CEO-specific tests and worksheets.