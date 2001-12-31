advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks: Jonathan Ressler

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: President and CEO, Big Fat Inc.
URL: www.bigfatpromo.com
Surfing Manifesto: Don’t show me the same crap I can get everywhere else. I use the Net to make life easier and to keep my information in one place.

advertisement

General Thinking

www.generalthinking.com

A place to check out what innovators are thinking about and doing.

IQ and Personality Tests

www.2h.com

This site is chock-full of personality tests that range from silly to serious. It even has CEO-specific tests and worksheets.

nextMonet

www.nextmonet.com

A great site that showcases up-and-coming artists. Buy art that could be worth millions someday.

Nightclub & Bar

www.nightclub.com

What’s happening outside of New York and L.A. There is life between the coasts.

Promo Magazine

www.promomagazine.com

This is my industry’s magazine.

Shecky’s

www.sheckys.com

A down-to-earth bar-listing site that tells it like it is. If you want New York or L.A. info, this is the place.

The Winners Club

www.thewinnersclub.net

This site lists every sweepstakes and contest under the sun. See which brands are wasting their money on what.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life