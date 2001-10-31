My Favorite Bookmarks: Cheryl Flink

Who: Senior vice president of service offerings, XOR Inc. Email: cheryl.flink@xor.com URL: http://www.xor.com Surfing Manifesto: The Web has two faces: one that surprises and delights and one that confuses and frustrates.

Center for Studies in Creativity

http://www.buffalostate.edu/~creatcnt/links.html

If you’re interested in innovation, this site provides great links to associations, consultants and trainers, educational programs, and inventions.

Creative Good



Its goal is to make Web sites easier to use, and it includes some excellent reports and statistics to help document ROI for creating an extraordinary user experience.