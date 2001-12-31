He Builds Company Towns

When Barry Ludwig surveys the grassy fields of Coyote Valley, south of San Jose, California, he sees bustling neighborhoods, busy Main Streets, and beautiful parks. But the Silicon Valley architect isn’t dreaming of a new town. He’s conjuring up the latest in office-park design.

Inspired by social anthropologists and city planners, Ludwig is taking the old idea that a well-planned town creates a vibrant community and applying it to a new office park that will house thousands of Cisco Systems’ employees along with several other companies. When finished (the completion schedule is subject to the economy), Coyote Valley Research Park will look like a New Age version of a farming city. There will be neighborhoods, nature trails, and parking lots that mimic the look of plowed fields. Ludwig has designed barnlike buildings with minimalist silos and airy green and white structures inspired by the greenhouses that dominated the area when it was an orchard and farming community.

“The structures should be of the valley, not just buildings sitting in the valley,” says Ludwig, vice president of architecture at DevCon Construction Inc., a Milpitas, California – based firm. Ludwig, who crafted the riverine look of Cisco’s existing campus, has spent most of his career trying to reshape how offices are designed by paying attention to the most important people in the space. Sometimes they’re the people you least expect.

Take for instance the first project he collaborated on, while still in school: designing a dental office. Conventional wisdom suggested that the most important person in that office was the dentist, Ludwig notes, but he decided instead to focus on the patient. “It’s the person in the chair who needs the diversion,” he says. So Ludwig “sat down in the dental chair and tried to determine what would make this experience pleasant.” It was easy to figure out. Put in windows high enough that the patient could watch the clouds roll by while the drill went to work.

There’s a reason, of course, why most office parks are so bland. It’s hard to forecast the type of work people will be using the space for over years, let alone decades. This challenge has led to the one-size-fits-all approach to office-park planning — one that affects the inside of a building as much as the outside. For much of the last century, people were warehoused either in rows upon rows of offices or acres of cubicles. Then came the open-space design that broke people out of boxes but has now become, as Ludwig calls it, the “2001 version of the ’70s cubicle farm.”

“We need to think realistically about the types of work that people will be doing in their offices,” he says. “You should spend your time in a space that helps you get your best work done.”

Sometimes that means an open-space design, but for Ludwig, some of his favorite spaces are either those where people can meet by chance or where they can think. He keeps columns exposed in some of his buildings to create a place where people can lean and have a casual chat. In others, he’ll put a chair or a bench in a quiet, remote area to give people a place to sort out their thoughts.