Social Entrepreneur – Don Harris

Don Harris is winding his way through the crowd at Frank Fat’s — the white-tablecloth Chinese restaurant where deals get done in Sacramento. But his progress 150 is stopped every few steps as people reach out to shake his hand, or stand up to slap his back, or start a business discussion. Harris is a deal maker. but he’s not a legislative kingpin or a corporate lobbyist. He is founder and chairman of a Sacramento-based nonprofit called Nehemiah corporation of California. Nehemiah deals with a small problem that poses huge obstacles to upward mobility. Its ingenious program eliminates the down payment for would-be home owners who lack savings but who have good credit. It’s a small differential that makes all the difference in the world.

“Eliminate a buyer’s down payment, and you reverse a downward trend,” Harris explains. “Having a home means equity. It means wealth creation. It means that you can put your kids through school, maybe even start a small business with a loan you get because you can use your house as collateral.”

If owning a home is the American dream, then Don Harris makes that dream come true. Since 1996, Nehemiah has distributed down payments worth more than $297 million to more than 87,000 families. It is the single largest nonprofit provider of down-payment assistance (save for Mom and Dad) in the country. And it is, as Harris’s lunchtime popularity attests, a player — a nonprofit that holds its own in power circles. “We have to be marketplace participants,” declares Harris. “We have to be able to deal like the big boys.”

Don Harris, 37, grew up in Marion, Ohio, the son of a preacher and a social worker. He says that the dinner table was filled with talk about making the world a better place and that he aspired to be a minister. But as Harris grew older, he realized, “My parents’ approach was the ‘servant model.’ They gave of themselves because they had no money.”

Harris doesn’t quarrel with his parents’ model of service, but by college he had begun to craft a more businesslike philosophy. He likes to tell the story of sitting in a Porsche Carrera owned by a college friend’s father, who was giving him advice on life. “That good old doctor said, ‘There’s no such thing as a poor philanthropist.’ That was a significant thought for me.”

Harris didn’t interpret the advice to mean that he should get rich. Rather, he decided to approach social service on a more businesslike footing: to use money, clout, and the art of the deal to make a difference.

So he headed for Washington, DC to serve as a Truman Scholar and a legislative aide. Then he headed west to get a law degree. He graduated from the University of California at Davis and spent a few years as an administrative aide to Sacramento’s then-mayor, Joe Serna. Harris then took a job with a powerful Sacramento law firm, McDonough, Holland & Allen, and threw himself into deal making full-time.