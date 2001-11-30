Advertisers – Issue 53

Acura MDX www.acura.com
Altova – XML Spy www.xmlspy.com
American Express Blue www.americanexpress.com/blue
AT&T Business www.att.com/businesss/now
AT&T Wireless www.attws.com
Audi of America Inc. www.audiusa.com
Beefeater Gin www.beefeater.com
Best Buy www.bestbuy.com
Bose http://ask.bose.com/wc39
Canon Digital Cameras www.canon.com
Casio www.casio.com
Chrysler Concorde www.chrysler.com/concorde
Crown Royal Whiskey www.crownroyal.com
Datek www.datek.com
Dell Computer Corp. www.dell.com/enterprise
DKNY www.dkny.com
Enterprise Florida www.eflorida.com
Ericsson www.ericsson.com
Fannie Mae www.fanniemae.com
Fidelity Investments Brokerage www.fidelity.com
Hewlett-Packard CBO www.hewlettpackard.com
IBM Corp. www.ibm.com
Infiniti www.infiniti.com
Infogrames www.us.infogrames.com
Jameson Irish Whiskey www.austinnichols.com
Knob Creek www.knobcreek.com
Land Rover North America Inc. www.landrover.com
Lexus www.lexus.com
Lotus www.lotus.com/visitus
Maker’s Mark Distillery www.redwax.com
MasterCard www.mastercard.com
McAfee.com www.mcafee.com
Microsoft Windows XP www.microsoft.com/office
Minolta www.minoltaoffice.com
MonsterLearning.com www.monsterlearning.com
Nissan Pathfinder www.nissandriven.com
Pentax Corp. www.pentaxusa.com
Porsche www.porsche.com
Principal Financial Group www.principal.com
Samsung www.samsungusa.com
Siemens Corporate www.siemens.com
Sony www.sony.com
Steelcase Inc. www.steelcase.com
USPS Global Express www.usps.com
Volkswagen www.vw.com
Woodford Reserve www.woodfordreserve.com
Xerox www.xerox.com/smile
