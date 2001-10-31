Advertisers – Issue 52

Absolut Vodka www.absolutvodka.com
Acura CL www.acura.com
Advanced Micro Devices www.amd.com
Allianz Group www.allianz.com
Altova – XML Spy www.xmlspy.com
Anthro Technology Furniture www.anthrotechnologyfurniture.com
AT&T Business www.att.com/business/now
AT&T Wireless www.attws.com
Audi of America Inc. www.audiusa.com
Balance Bar www.balance.com
Beefeater Gin www.beefeater.com
Best Buy www.bestbuy.com
Bose http://ask.bose.com/wc41
Canon Digital Cameras www.canon.com
Casio www.casio.com
Chevy Avalanche www.chevrolet.com/avalanche
Chrysler Concorde www.chrysler.com/concorde
Cingular Interactive www.cingularinteractive.com/ce8
Citi www.citi.com
Compaq www.compaq.com/presario
Crown Publishing www.crownpublishing.com
Crown Royal Whiskey www.crownroyal.com
DaimlerChrysler Corp. www.chrysler.com
Datek www.datek.com
Dell Computer Corp. www.dell.com
Deloitte Consulting www.dc.com/careers
Delphi Automotive Systems www.delphiautomotive.com
Discover Card www.discovercard.com
Enterprise Florida www.eflorida.com
Ericsson www.ericsson.com
Fidelity Investments www.fidelity.com
Gartner Group www.gartnergroup.com
GM OnStar www.onstar.com
Harman Kardon Audio www.harmankardon.com
Hewlett-Packard CBO www.hewlettpackard.com
Hitachi USA www.hitachi.com
IBM Corp. www.ibm.com
Infiniti www.infiniti.com
Infogrames www.us.infogrames.com
Inter-Continental Hotels & Resorts www.interconti.com
Janus Funds www.janus.com
Jeep Grand Cherokee www.jeep.com
J.P. Morgan Chase www.jpmorganfunds.com
Kinko’s www.kinkos.com
Knob Creek www.knobcreek.com
Lincoln LS www.lincolnvehicles.com
Lotus www.lotus.com/superhumansoftware
Maker’s Mark Distillery www.redwax.com
Malaysia Airlines www.malaysiaairlines.com
MasterCard www.mastercard.com
McAfee.com www.mcafee.com
Microsoft Office XP www.microsoft.com/office
Minolta www.minoltaoffice.com
MonsterLearning.com www.monsterlearning.com
Morgan Stanley www.morganstanley.com
New York State www.nylovesbiz.com
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance www.nml.com
Orinoco designed by Agere Systems www.orinocowireless.com
Parliament www.philipmorris.com
Pentax Corp. www.pentaxusa.com
PeopleSoft www.peoplesoft.com
Porsche www.porsche.com
Samsonite www.samsonite.com
Samsung www.samsung.com
Scudder Investments www.scudder.com
Siemens Corporate www.siemens.com
Sony Vaio www.sony.com
Sprint PCS www.sprintpcs.com
Starwood Hotels – Sheraton Four Points www.fourpoints.com
State Farm Mutual Funds www.statefarm.com
Steelcase Inc. www.steelcase.com
Timberland www.timberland.com
Toyota Highlander www.toyota.com/highlander
Volkswagen www.vw.com
Woodford Reserve www.woodfordreserve.com
Worldspan www.worldspan.com
Xerox www.xerox.com/smile
