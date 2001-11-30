Fast Growth, Great Service

When it comes to talking to customers, even God needs a hand. In January 1999, when Pope John Paul II visited St. Louis, calls from Catholics so overwhelmed the archdiocese that the church called in a company named Convergys to handle questions about the pope’s visit. “We were desperate,” says Jennifer Stanard, vice chancellor for special projects at the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

Taking calls for the pope (“Is it okay to throw confetti at His Holiness?”) was no problem for Convergys, a company with thousands of customer-service agents. Fast Company first profiled Convergys more than four years ago, when it was a division of Cincinnati Bell Inc. known as Matrixx Marketing Inc. (“How Can I Help You?” October:November 1997). In the world of customer service, we wrote, “Matrixx may be the most important company you’ve never heard of.”

At the time, brands as diverse as AT&T, Carnation Baby Formula, DirecTV, and Gatorade were using Matrixx to take their customers’ calls. Customers calling in have no way of knowing they’re talking to Convergys and not to Carnation.

The company was renamed Convergys Corp. in 1998, when it went public and was spun off, with another division, from Cincinnati Bell. Since the spin-off, Convergys has grown even more dominant. Back in 1996, Convergys had just less than $400 million in revenue. Last year, Convergys reported nearly $2.2 billion in revenue — and nearly $330 million in profits. The number of people taking calls has jumped from 15,000 to 41,000. And the number of “customer contacts” has more than doubled to 1.2 million calls and Web inquiries a day — 50,000 an hour. If you’ve ever dialed an 800-number to reach a customer-service department, chances are you’ve talked to Convergys.

The scale, argues Convergys’s David Dougherty, is what gives the company the ability to do customer service better than companies themselves. “Nobody’s got 45,000 employees, 25,000 workstations,” says Dougherty, the chief development officer. “The economies we get enable us to provide quality at a good cost.” The company, for instance, has the capacity to take calls in 30 languages.

Dougherty says that one of the most surprising things about the past four years is that while people expected the Web to automate many customer-service functions — and therefore to reduce demand — that hasn’t happened. Often, he says, the new technologies are “stimulating more contact. People get one level of questions answered, and that leads to another level.” At this point, just 8% of the company’s customer-service revenue comes from answering email or Web queries.

Convergys is in two other businesses that are related in interesting ways to its core job of taking care of other companies’ customers. The first is the arcane, computer-intensive work of calculating cellular and cable-TV bills. According to company figures, Convergys calculates 40% of the cell-phone bills in the country. The infrastructure required to handle real-time billing for cell phones is, like running call centers, complex and expensive — and Convergys argues that companies are better off outsourcing to a company that specializes in that technology.