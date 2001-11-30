From Country Boys to Big Cheese

This is the story of Vermont’s other power couple. Just like Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, Paul Johnston and Richard Stammer have built a thriving national dairy brand: Cabot cheese. And like Cherry Garcia and Chunky Monkey, Cabot’s products succeed thanks to their quality and a marketing strategy that plays to the notion of Vermont purity.

That’s where the similarities end. Unlike their counterparts, Johnston and Stammer aren’t conflicted about making a profit. They love efficiency. And their shirts? Snowy white, not tie-dyed.

Even so, they’re a pretty odd couple. Johnston is the streetwise president of Agri-Mark Inc., the dairy cooperative in Methuen, Massachusetts that took control of Cabot, another co-op, in 1992. A gravelly voiced smoker, Johnston got his start bagging powdered milk and was promoted to plant manager at 24. “Most of the guys I worked with did only one thing,” he says. “But I learned every piece of equipment in that plant.”

Johnston is a demanding boss; even his marketing director calls him “blunt, sarcastic, tactless, and tough.” That has turned out to be the right stuff for the farmer-owners of Agri-Mark, the 14th-largest dairy co-op in the country, with revenue of $520 million in 2000.

Stammer is the yin to Johnston’s yang. While Johnston was rising through the business side of milk, Stammer was digesting dairy as a professor of agricultural economics at Rutgers. Cerebral and gracious, Stammer is one of the few people who understand the byzantine dynamics of milk prices. He joined Agri-Mark in 1982 as chief economist. Twelve years later, Johnston named him president and CEO of Cabot.

The choice stunned the board at Agri-Mark. But the PhD turned around Cabot (which had been failing) without replacing any senior management. “The big change was figuring out how to let people go do their best,” says Stammer.

Together, Johnston and Stammer have increased Cabot’s revenue fivefold to about $175 million, and its cheese is sold up and down the East Coast. But the big surprise has been Cabot’s tasty profits — between $6 million and $8 million in 2001, compared with about $1 million annually when Agri-Mark took over.