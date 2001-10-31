Pay as You Go

For such a subversive idea, it’s a modest-looking item: a black, one-and-a-half-inch-long cylinder of plastic. It fits onto a key chain. It’s distributed for free by the largest oil company on the planet. With it, the company hopes you will pay for burgers, groceries, lip gloss — everything.

By the way, the company also hopes you will buy more of its gasoline. And chances are, you will.

In 1996, Mobil Oil Corp., now part of ExxonMobil, began to develop what would become its Speedpass wireless-transaction system. The idea behind the project was simple enough: Get customers in and

out of gas stations as fast as possible. Joe Giordano, then a 32-year-old marketing manager, was charged with finding ways to do just that. “If we made life simpler and faster, we thought, customers would come back more often,” he says.

They were right. By waving a small device at a reader on the gas pump and having their credit cards automatically billed, customers could cut 30 seconds or so from a three-and-a-half-minute transaction. And that half-minute turned out to be compelling: Speedpass holders (5 million drivers have become active users in the past four years) average one visit more per month to Mobil stations than other customers do, and so spend 2% to 3% more per month. The company won’t release conclusive data on Speedpass usage, but higher revenue so far has justified station owners’ typical $15,000 investment in scanner technology, Giordano says.

The radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, supplied by Texas Instruments, is powerful because it’s so easy to use. Unlike other emerging forms of wireless transactions, it doesn’t require keystrokes or Web browsing.

The catch: The technology isn’t hard to replicate. At least two other companies, 2Scoot and FreedomPay Inc., sell such systems, and various Shell stations are testing a competing service.