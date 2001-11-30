An Eye for U

Webcams have always been a great idea. Wouldn’t you love to see the person you’re communicating with, even when she is halfway around the world? Until now, though, the average Webcam offered fuzzy, jerky, time-delayed streaming video.

Enter the ToUCam, by Philips Electronics. Priced at $69.99, this mini-Webcam looks like an alien. Transmitting images at 60 frames per second, 650X480 VGA resolution, and 24-bit color, the ToUCam offers clear, crisp videoconferencing — even in low light. What’s more, it comes with a built-in microphone with remote voice-control capability and a snapshot button for still-shot digital imaging. Learn more on the Web (www.philips.com).